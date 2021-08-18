Marion County Schools will require masks until Aug. 25

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers from the DHHR show that Marion County has gone into the orange category. That means the county has 15- 24.9 cases per 100,000 people. The DHHR’s website had the county at 4,988 total cases.  

Since Marion County hit the orange category, all Marion County Public Schools will have a mask mandate through Aug. 25. On Wednesday, school officials announced on Facebook that masks will be required for everyone for five days in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.  

Officials will reassess the mask mandate on Aug. 25.  

The first day of school for Marion County is Aug. 24. 

