FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Senior Center has received $18,431 after being selected to receive the AARP Community Challenge grant.

The AARP Community Challenge grant will reportedly support community fitness and wellness enhancements by placing outdoor exercise equipment along the Joel McCann Memorial Trail in Mannington. According to the Marion County Senior Citizens website, The Marion County project is among the largest group of grantees to date.

The Mannington location was selected as it is the only location that is not land-locked and sits next to the rails to trails. The equipment will be placed in two locations, the Mannington Senior Center, and near Mannington City Hall. Seniors who are 50 years and older are welcome to use the exercise equipment.

Debbie Harvey, Executive director of the Marion County Citizens said, “It’s going to give those that do not have access to exercise equipment or maybe cannot afford to pay gym fees or they choose not to pay gym fees the ability to go use exercise equipment free of charge.”

Harvey is very thankful that AARP has selected the Marion County Senior Center as one of the recipients for the Community Challenge grant.

The equipment has been purchased and the Marion County Senior Center is looking for volunteers to help assemble it. For updates on the equipment and other information you can visit the Marion County Senior Citizens website at marionseniors.org.