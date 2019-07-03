Marion County woman arrested after police say she assaulted her aunt

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County woman has been arrested after deputies said she assaulted her aunt, causing her to be transported to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Ridgeview Avenue in Fairmont for a trespassing complaint and domestic violence protection order violation at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

Deputies said the complaint was about Tina Gill, 48, of Fairmont and the person reporting the complaint was Gill’s aunt, Kathy Henderson. Gill was not at the residence when deputies arrived on scene, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies returned to the residence at approximately 9:30 a.m. after Gill’s aunt called back saying Gill was back at the residence and had assaulted her. Upon arriving on scene, Henderson told deputies that she and her sister, Sharon Husty, were looking through a trailer for items that had been stolen from her residence.

According to deputies, Husty owns a trailer that sits behind her residence and allows Gill to stay there. Henderson told deputies that she had located some jewelry and watches that were stolen from her residence on June 30 in the trailer where Gill was stolen.

Henderson told deputies that when Gill returned home, she attacked Henderson while she was walking out of Gill’s trailer, according to court documents. Deputies said Gill grabbed Henderson by her hair, threw her down and then began punching her in the face. Gill then kicked Henderson in the ribs several times while she was lying on the porch, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies said they observed blood and a laceration on Henderson’s face and a large amount of blood on the porch of Gill’s trailer. Henderson was then transported to Fairmont Regional Hospital where she discovered she had a fractured nasal cavity, severely bruised ribs and received stitches on her face.

Gill has been charged with unlawful assault, according to court documents. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.