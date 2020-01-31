1 automobile dealership is making a difference, by encouraging recycling

Live Now
WHITE HALL, W.Va. – A Marion County automobile dealership was recognized for its impact in recycling.

The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia honored Toothman Sowers Ford in White Hall Friday morning with a Recycling Champion award. The drop off site, located behind the dealership, brings in the most recyclables of all 12 Marion County sites.

Recycling Coalition members said that people would be surprised how fast the materials get re-manufactured and put back into circulation.

“If you want to actually reduce your footprint on the world, you can reduce your impact by recycling,” Recycling Coalition of WV Chairman, Paul Hayes explained. “If you drop off your plastics and metal cans, even your aluminum, it’ll be in the form of a new can in your grocery store in less than 90 days.”

The Marion County Solid Waste Authority transports all materials collected at the drop off site… for processing.

