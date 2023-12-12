WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported with what firefighters say appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries on Monday after a car crashed into a building in White Hall.

At around 2:30 p.m., the Valley Volunteer Fire Department said on its official Facebook page that it was notified that a car had crahsed into Dr. Flint’s Dental Office off of Route 250, and that there was possible entrapment and possible structure collapse.

Responding crews reported finding that no one was entrapped, and helping Hawkins Towing with recovery of vehicle and cleanup.

The driver was transported with what firefighters said were non-life-threatening injuries. The Marion County 911 log shows that the Marion County Rescue Squad and the White Hall Police Department also responded.