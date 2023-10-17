FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Fairmont’s school buildings is currently up for auction until bidding closes on Thursday, according to a listing on the Joe R. Pyle auction website.

The Marion County Board of Education is selling off the former Fifth Ward School on 601 Locust Ave. The property is less than an acre but contains a three-story school building, parking lot and fenced-in playground. Other amenities include an elevator, connected utilities and a security system and cameras.

The school was originally constructed in 1905 and has served as a community building for the past several years, housing organizations like the Marion County Adult and Community Education Center. Currently, the building is vacant and all community programs have moved out of the location.

The building itself is just shy of 31,000 square feet, with the highest online bid set at $25,000. The final auction for the building will take place at the Fifth Ward School property at noon on Thursday.

To see more pictures and details of the property or to place an online bid, you can visit the property listing webpage.