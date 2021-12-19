12-year-old Fairmont girl helping feed families for the holidays

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont girl is hoping to help her community, one meal at a time.

Chelsey Ratliff, a 12-year-old Fairmont native, spent her Saturday evening handing out early Christmas dinners to people who can’t afford a holiday meal or to those in need.

Ratliff said it’s her dream to be able to reach as many families in need possible while putting a smile on as many family’s faces as she can.

Chelsey Ratliff, right, helps give food to families in need as we near the holidays. (Courtesy: Tiffany Thornhill)

“I want to impact and put smiles on as many families faces as I possibly can. All I ask for in return is a smile on someone’s face,” said Ratliff said in a message to 12 News.

Ratliff is continuing her mission on Monday to feed more people, as she quickly ran out of food on Saturday. To do so, she needs helpers to help her get all of the food out.

If you’d like to help Ratliff, you can contact her step-mom, Tiffany, at 412-923-9791.