12k Marion County voters will have new polling place in 2022; how to find yours

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Nearly 12,0000 Marion County voters will have to head to a new polling precinct for the upcoming primary election.

Voting machine (Nexstar Media Wire)

The county is in the final stages of building the new district lines due to the population changes in the most recent census. Since districts have changed, voters in those areas will have to locate their new polling precinct to vote in May.

Those affected will receive a letter in the mail from the Marion County Clerk’s Office with their new voting information.

Julie Kincaid, the Marion County Clerk, encouraged early voting this election to avoid any confusion.

“Every precinct is available for early voting so, that way someone doesn’t have to worry about going to the wrong polling place if they should not pay attention to the communication in the mail alerting them to the new polling place,” Kincaid said.

Marion County Courthouse where the Marion County Clerk’s office is located (WBOY Image)

With the district changes comes seven new polling precincts to bring the county total to 77. Kincaid said they are always looking for pole workers. Anyone interested in being a pole worker can contact the Marion County Clerk’s office.

Redistricting happens every 10 years due to population changes in the census.

“We were effected very slightly in the past, so this is probably one of the most adversely effected census redistricting processes that we’ve been through,” Kincaid said.

Early voting sign (Nexstar Media Wire)

Voting precincts can be checked on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website or with the Marion County Clerk’s office at 304-367-5360.

The primary election is May 10 and early voting begins April 27.