14-year-old gets first vaccine at Marion County Mobile Clinic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday new federal guidelines announced that 12-to-15-year-olds can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, the Marion County Health Department is starting to give them out.

Marion County Health Department

Friday, at their Mobile Clinic, held at the National Guard Armory, they gave their first shot to 14-year-old Tristen Wolford.

“It feels a little bit weird that I’m the first one,” Wolford said.

The Health Department has been using its Mobile Clinic to provide an easy and convenient way for people in the county to get the vaccine. And now any 12 to 15-year-old can get they’re vaccine at any mobile clinic.

Tristen Wolford getting the vaccine

“We certainly recommended the vaccine for anyone who is eligible,” said Lloyd White, Marion County Health Department Administrator. “I think we have enough science behind the vaccine, we’ve had public health experts recommend the vaccine, we have pediatricians who have recommended the vaccine for those 12 to 15-year-olds. So, clearly I think the science is in favor of the vaccine and I certainly would recommend anybody to get the vaccine.”

White also said he hopes Tristen’s bravery to get the vaccine will inspire other kids to do the same.

Tristen Wolford with a thumbs-up after getting the vaccine

“I’m extremely proud of my son,” David Wolford, Tristen’s dad, said. “He took steps that most adults are a little hesitant to take. He asked a lot of questions and we explained it to him to the best of our ability. We have family members that are physicians and he said you know it’s probably the best thing to do right now to make sure that he’s safe for the future. So, that’s why we decided I’d be a good time to do it right now.”

You can find how to register for a vaccine and where the Marion County Mobile Clinic will be on their website.