16th Annual Ice Bowl and Chili Cook Off raises money for Soup Opera

FAIRMONT, W.Va.-The Fairmont Flyers Disc Golf Club hosted the 16th annual Ice Bowl and Chili Cook Off on Saturday at Morris Park to raise money for The Soup Opera.

The disc golf tournament and chili cook off sold tickets for $25 each and offered prizes for the top three chili recipes.

Organizers said they had high hopes for this year’s outcome and want to help others through their event.

“Our goal this year is $5,000 and 500 pounds of food for the Soup Opera. This is a time of year where they are really in need. They feed at least 100 people every day,” said organizer Rebecca Burton.

Anyone who purchased an entry also must provide a food donation.