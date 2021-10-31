17-year-old completes Eagle Scout project at South Ridge Church in Fairmont

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Logan Decker, Troop 120, completed his Eagle Scout project on Oct. 30. A Celebration of Completion was held on Oct. 31 to encourage the community to see what Decker and his 107 volunteers have accomplished.

At the South Ridge Church in Fairmont, back behind the building at the very end of the parking lot, lies a pavilion that is a large accomplishment for one 17-year-old. The pavilion complete with wired lights and fans, five picnic tables and a charcoal grill is a place Decker hopes church members will come, enjoy and worship.

Also, a part of his Eagle Scout project is a woodshed located near the previously existing fire pit, and next to that is another piece of Decker’s project, a small bench.

Along with a pavilion and additions to the fire pit area, Decker also had a basketball hoop installed with lines painted on the parking lots. He believes kids will enjoy the basketball hoop after church services.

“I think I just wanted to do like, a bigger project. I thought I could handle it, and I kind of wanted to show myself. It means the world to me, being able to… even though prices have raised, and through the pandemic.. you can still count on good people to help out,” said Decker.

The project took 750 man-hours and 180 days with 35 volunteers. Decker managed to raise $19,960 with 97 donors. There are 107 names are featured on the dedication board at the pavilion.

Logan Decker gives a special thanks

Becoming an Eagle Scout is one of Decker’s life goals, and completing this project was a part of that process. Next, he must complete a board review, which he hopes to do before the end of the year.

Decker hopes to be an architect in the future.