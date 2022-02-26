FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Saturday, participants braved the cold for the 18th annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament.

Disc Golfer practicing (WBOY Image)

It was a crisp 27 degrees at tee off at Morris Park in Fairmont. Nearly 30 participants got their shot at each of the 18 holes.

“Some of the motivation to get out here is that were a little crazy but we’re just out here to have fun and raise some money for a great cause we want to take care of our community,” Heather Bonecutter participant and organizer of the Ice Bowl said.

Each participant brought canned foods which were donated to the Fairmont Soup Opera along with the funds from their entry fee.

“The soup opera runs on a very tight budget. They get a small grant every year from the United Way to support their salaries but everything else depends on donors so everything they get is used very wisely and we know it’s a great organization to support,” Bonecutter said.

Canned food that will be donated to the Soup Opera (WBOY Image)

Ice Bowls are a national event and Bonecutter said the Fairmont tournament is consistently ranked in the top five or ten across the country in raising money for local food pantries and soup kitchens.

Last year, the Fairmont Ice Bowl raised $10,000 and 1,000 pounds of canned goods.

Organizers said they are already planning to hold the 19th annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament around the same time next year.