FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Craft makers gathered at Prickets Fort to show off their products for the 9th annual firearm and craft show.

18th Century Firearms Show sign (WBOY Image)

Tables were filled with knives, guns, tomahawks and more that all relate back to the 18th century.

“We have several rifle builders here from Virginia and West Virginia that build traditional firearms and frontier and some of them are beautiful pieces of art too,” said Greg Bray, executive director of the Prickets Fort Memorial Foundation.

While people browsed the products, they were also able to learn a little about history.

“This gives people an idea of what frontiersman out here carry, what they carry on day-to-day life. Whereas everything today is geared around your cell phone or a computer,” Bray said.

Visitors looking at firearms (WBOY Image)

The craft show will continue Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The next weekend craft show is set for September.