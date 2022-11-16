FAIRMONT W.Va. (WBOY) – Everest Drive Bridge in Fairmont will be closed for an indefinite period, the city announced Tuesday.

The city posted on Facebook stating its pending assessment and maintenance.

The bridge runs adjacent to Kirk Way Drive and Cleveland Avenue and over Coal Run Creek. The bridge has a hole through it that measures nearly 2 feet in diameter.

Hole in Everest Drive bridge (WBOY Image)

The city did not immediately announce when it could reopen.

A sinkhole on a road in Hinton, West Virgina also closed a road after flooding from Hurricane Nicole; the hole expanded from six feet to multiple lanes and is threatening a building in the area. A temporary bridge for the Hinton project is expected to cost up to $6 million, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced. Click here for photos.