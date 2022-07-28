FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Lifetime Network movies are being filmed in Marion County.

At Wednesday’s Marion County Commission meeting, the commissioners approved giving $10,000 for the two new productions in Marion County.

Marion County Commissioners approved to fund two movie productions for $10,000. (WBOY image)

The films will be produced by Fairmont native Bob Tinnell who also produced and directed the “Feast of the Seven Fishes” movie in Marion County.

Both films are based on true crime books written by Ann Rule.

A letter sent to the Marion County Commission on behalf of Tinnel said there will be “no real violence, nothing controversial” during filming.

Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott said this could be a big economic boom for the county.

“One thousand nine hundred nights in hotels here in Marion County over the next five to six weeks. The production requiring catering by Marion County caters and all the other things, we benefit by having it here. It’s pretty exciting to see that happen, and I welcome and appreciate Bob Tinnel who was able to win the award to do the directing and producing of the movies here,” Elliot said.

Also, in the letter sent by Tinnell, it was announced that locals will be paid to be extras in the film. Filming will continue until September.