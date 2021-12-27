2 Mannington City Council members resign

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — Shortly before Christmas, two Mannington City Council members submitted their resignations. Chris Efaw left the council on Dec. 20, and Ray Shadrick followed suit two days later but for different reasons.

Shadrick told 12 News he resigned over differences with other city officials on the direction of public safety in the city. Prior to his time on city council, Shadrick served as mayor of Mannington when it had a 24/7 police department with four full-time and one part-time officers on staff. Since his departure, he said that there were only two full-time members of the police department, plus a K-9 that was introduced in March of this year.

“[Mayor Lora Michael] is not taking public safety seriously,” he said.

With two open council seats, Mannington City Council is now accepting applicants. Anyone can apply so long as they live in the district they would represent. From there, council will appoint the new member from the pool of applicants.

12 News reached out to Mannington City Hall for comment, but did not receive one. As of Dec. 27, the city of Mannington did have two job openings for one full-time and one part-time police officers.

