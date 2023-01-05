FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to two accidents on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the Interstate 79 construction area in Marion County.

One single-vehicle wreck involving a black SUV took place around 8 p.m. near exit 132. According to a Facebook post from the fire department, the vehicle rolled over, landed in the ditch and sustained heavy damage, but no one was injured.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and White Hall Police all responded.

(Valley Volunteer Fire Department)

(Valley Volunteer Fire Department)

(Valley Volunteer Fire Department)

Another accident involving two vehicles was reported around midday at mile marker 133. According to the post, one of the vehicles, a white sedan, was heavily damaged, but thankfully, no one was injured.

(Valley Volunteer Fire Department)

Even after the removal of the “death trap” split barrier at mile marker 132, the area still has a high volume of crashes.