FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — At least 20 acres were burned in a large brush fire on Sunday, officials said Monday evening.

Brush fire on Nov. 5 (Courtesy: Winfield District Fire Department)

According to a Facebook post from the Winfield District Fire Department, departments from three different counties were called to the fire in the afternoon. Calls for brush fires with exposure were made at 4:31 p.m. and 8:43 p.m., according to Marion County 911.

The post said that the blaze consumed between 20 and 25 acres near Comfort Road between Fairmont and Grafton.

West Virginia is currently in fall burn season, which bans burning between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. And on Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for increased fire danger across most of West Virginia.

Damage from brush fire on Nov. 5 (Courtesy: Winfield District Fire Department) Damage from brush fire on Nov. 5 (Courtesy: Winfield District Fire Department)

Several other brush and forest fires were reported in southern West Virginia this week.

The Marion County fire was extinguished with help from West Virginia Forestry and fire departments from Barrackville, Bunners Ridge, Fairview, Grant Town, Monongah, Rivesville, Boothsville, Spelter and Grafton as well as the Winfield District, the post said.

Additionally, the post thanked several businesses in the community who provided food and water for the working firefighters.

Although the NWS Special Weather Statement has expired, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division said that fire danger still remains a threat on Tuesday. Dry conditions are expected to continue in West Virginia until Wednesday or Thursday, the StormTracker 12 weather team predicts.