2020 General Election Results: Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It was a busy ballot for many Marion County voters. The focus locally was on the county commission, sheriff, and Fairmont City Council.

Longstreth ran against Fairmont City Councilman David Kennedy for county commissioner. Longstreth took it the seat with 52.6% of the vote.

The race for sheriff is a close one and may come down to the canvas on Monday. Incumbent Sheriff Jimmy Riffle leads right now at 50.4%, and former sheriff Joe Carpenter is 49.6%.

Another big race was for four different city council districts. District 2 Anne Bolyard won it at 42.9%, district 4 Rick Garcia took it with 50.4%, district 6 Gia Deasy wins it with 37.4%, and district 7 Blair Montgomery 53.0%.

Less than 200 votes separated the race for Marion County Sheriff. Canvasing will take place on Monday, November 9, at 9 a.m.