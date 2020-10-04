2020 Mayhem in Mannington held at fairgrounds

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – A demolition derby was held on the Mannington Fair grounds Saturday night where spectators could watch all the action.

The 2020 Mayhem in Mannington demolition derby featured five classes for the competition. Those classes being Full size welded and stock, Compact Stock and Welded, and Mini. Many of those in attendance were supporting the drivers whether they be a family member of just a friend.

“I’ve only been in one [derby] but it’s really like on the ball, you can’t hesitate or else you’re going to get out, like I did, cause I got axeled. My axel got smashed and I was out really fast,” said Chase Robinson, a driver of the 2020 Mayhem in Mannington demolition derby.

Robinson said preparing for the derby is stressful because there is a time crunch making everything fast paced. Thomas Motorsport, LLC sponsored the demolition derby working with organizers providing a family-oriented event with plenty of entertainment.