20th annual Johnnie Johnson Festival held in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The annual Johnnie Johnson Festival was held Saturday evening at Palatine Park in Fairmont.

The evening consisted of three different musical acts: Analisa and John, Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears and the B.B. King Experience.

People gathered at Palatine Park to listen to music during the Johnnie Johnson Festival

Food was also available for listeners to purchase.

Organizers from the event said it’s nice to have a concert as we come out of the pandemic.

“[I’m] very excited to be able to get back in the swing of things. Get, you know, into this post-pandemic life, and just bring events like this to the north central West Virginia area,” said Kris Cinalli, show coordinator.

The Johnnie Johnson Festival celebrated its 20th year with this event.