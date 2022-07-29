FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County (LVMC) held its 24th annual “Run to Read 5K and 10K” race on July 29 at 6 p.m.

Same-day registration began at 5 p.m., where it is $30 to run the 5k and $35 to run the 10k. While the event was publicized for runners, anyone who wanted to walk was welcome to join. They left the start line at 6 p.m.

Over the past 24 years, there have been different lengths of the race, but it has been brought to the 5K and 10K the last two years since the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the LVMC’s second largest fundraiser after its “Half Marathon” that is held every January.

All proceeds go to benefit LVMC where funds will be used to buy books for children and to provide resource materials for tutors. Most tutors are volunteers, so the LVMC wants to be bale to provide as much information for tutors as possible.

This race helps LVM every year in fighting illiteracy In Marion County. Susan May, LVMC Director, said, “Illiteracy is a problem in West Virginia and it’s a problem right here in our own Marion County. Our illiteracy rate is 13%, which is high, and we need to help to bring that down. Help folks who, be it adults or children, who need that little extra help.”

The extra help is by getting the adults or children to the level of reading where they can function at a job, can read prescriptions, and notes from their children’s teachers. It is LVMC’s mission to help them reach that goal.

The route that the runners will take for the 5K is the same route that the 10K runners will take, but they will do two laps instead of one.

After the race, they served hot dogs, chips and fruit to runners and their families. Then the 12th Street Pool was open for the families and runners to enjoy.

If you could not make it to the race, you can still help by donating here.