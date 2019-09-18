25 Fairmont Regional Medical Center employees laid off

FAIRMONT, W.Va, – A total of 25 employees at Fairmont Regional Medical Center were laid off on Wednesday morning, according to the executive vice president of Alecto Healthcare Services, the parent company of the hospital.

Executive Vice President Michael Sarrao said that the employees were informed on Wednesday that their positions had been eliminated. All of the positions eliminated were administrative, according to Sarrao.

“We identified 25 positions that would be eliminated as we did an administrative reorganization and it resulted in 25 individuals being laid off. Some had been at the hospital for a short time and some had been there for a longer time. More administrative positions rather than direct patient care positions, we continue to recruit for nurses at the hospital.,” Sarrao said.

Sarrao also confirmed that there are no short-term or long term plans to close the hospital.

“It’s really an effort to fortify Fairmont Medicial Center so it can continue to serve the needs of the community for the years to come,” Sarrao said.

The hospital was purchased by Alecto in June 2014 when it was known as Fairmont General Hospital. It was renamed Fairmont Regional Medical Center in September 2014.

“It’s a big push in health care across the country to provide care as efficient as you can. As part of that you see declining reimbursements from payers in both Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payers like a Blue Cross, Humana, those folks, they are always trying to become more efficient. That’s the big debate we have in health care and as we look to become more efficient we look to control our costs,” said Sarrao.