FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University hosted the 2nd annual “Kickin it for Katy” 5k Saturday to raise awareness around suicide prevention.

Participants could run or walk the 5k course, and after they were finished, they were invited to the Quad at the Falcon Center for live music, basket raffles, awareness tables and much more. All proceeds from Saturday’s event benefits the Kickin it for Katy Memorial Award for students enrolled in the Fairmont State Forensic Sciences Program.

Gina Dixon, race organizer, said, “now that that there is this big event for suicide awareness, people are coming out wanting to be volunteers, wanting to be part of it because they’ve lost people to suicide. They are struggling themselves with mental health, and that’s what we are here for, to let you know that you are not alone and there’s other people just like you that are struggling as well.”

If you are interested in getting involved with the Kickin it for Katy 5k next year, whether that be volunteering, donating, etc., you can contact Ginna Dixon via Facebook or by following the Kicking it for Katy Facebook page.