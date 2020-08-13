2nd Fairmont City Councilman comes under fire for political social media posts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A second member of Fairmont’s city council is coming under fire for political comments made on social media.

Following Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate, Fairmont City Councilman Barry Bledsoe put the following post on his public Facebook account:

“It says a lot that Bidens first priority was the sex and race of his VP pick, and not their ability to do the job. I guess that is why he picked a hoe.”

The Fairmont Human Rights Commission issued a statement denouncing Bledsoe’s comment:

We, the members of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission, wish to officially denounce the recent social media comments made by Councilman Barry Bledsoe. His comments are a reminder that we do not live in a post racial world, or in a world where gender equality is fully realized. His statement is a remnant of America’s darkest hours when women were generally viewed as inferior to men and white people as superior to black regardless of their education or service to their country. The disparaging public comments by City Councilman Bledsoe reveal his racist and misogynist beliefs We recognize and support an individual’s right to support political candidates of their personal choosing. We also appreciate an individual’s right to criticize and refuse support, however it is never appropriate to resort to insults or derogatory labels to attack others. We cannot allow divisive individuals, whether they be elected officials or not, derail our efforts for a peaceful, just, and equitable Fairmont. The Human Rights Commission condemns his behavior and recommends he be censured by the City Council and the whole of the City of Fairmont. Fairmont Human Rights Commission

Bledsoe made another post alluding to his original post:

“I am already being called a racist and a bigot for telling the truth in another post, (which is the only thing the other side knows to do when they can’t come up with a real argument), so i might as well post all of those truths as well!”

It was followed by a list of beliefs he says he copied and pasted.

The controversy comes on the heels of fellow Councilman David Kennedy being censured by the council for comments he made on social media, the second time he’s been criticized this year for such action.