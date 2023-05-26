FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new short term care facility is being built in WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center.

According to a press release from WVU Medicine, the facility is under construction on the hospital’s second flood and will have private rooms and bathrooms and common areas including a dining room, physical therapy room and salon. It is expected to open in the fall to provide care to those who need more care than they would get at home but don’t need to be in the hospital, like patients being observed post-surgery.

A rendering of one of the patient rooms in Fairmont Medical Center’s new skilled nursing unit (Courtesy: WVU Medicine)

In total, the facility will have 30 beds and will be staffed by trained nurses and occupational and physical therapists.

“We have planned to add a skilled nursing unit since we opened, and we are excited to see that begin to come to fruition,” Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center chief operations officer, said. “We started working with architects and the construction crews last year. We understand that patients recover better when they are close to their support system, so it is our hope that having a transitional skilled nursing unit here in Fairmont will lead to better patient outcomes and reduce the burden of travel for their families.”

The new unit is part of a $100 million, five-year renovation and remodeling plan that will expand on the services offered in Marion County.