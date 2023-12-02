FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Forty-eight robotics teams from all throughout West Virginia traveled to Fairmont State University for a chance at competing in the world championship.

The FIRST LEGO League state championship took place in FSU’s Falcon Center on Saturday with teams traveling from all across the state to attend.

Images from the robotics competition. WBOY.

Participants between the ages of 9 and 14 created autonomous moving robots out of Legos and competed against one another on a four-foot by eight-foot field by having each robot preform certain tasks in less than two minutes and 30 seconds. Each team had the opportunity to compete three times.

Points were collected within three segments throughout the state championship, each robot’s functionality and capabilities during competition, each team’s research project and presentation and how well each team worked with one another.

Research projects were based on something that was loved by the team that they could also infuse art and science with to influence others to enjoy the subject as well.

Images of different teams research projects. WBOY.

Members of Moorefield Robotics Team, 8th grader Connor Walters and 7th grader Alayna Foley, spoke with 12 News on their research project and the purpose behind it.

“We made a filter for Snapchat, so if you go to state park it’ll unlock the filter. If you spend three days or two days or go to different state parks like three state parks, two state parks, it’ll unlock more of the filter as you go along,” Walters said.

“It helps the economy because the more money you put into the hotel, the more money everyone else makes and then the state parks could flourish with more tourists,” Foley said.

When asked why their project was important, Walters responded, “a lot of people are attached to their cell phones and not a lot of people go outside, and we just want to bring people to state parks.”

Alayna Foley (left) and Connor Walters (right) of the Moorefield Robotics Team.

The Moorefield Robotics Team also interviewed the West Virginia Department of Commerce for their project who felt that the team’s idea brought great opportunities.

12 News also spoke with program manager of NASA’s Education Resource Center, Dr. Todd Ensign, on why NASA IV&V, Fairmont State University and its’ sponsors chose to host this event.

“We’re all doing this to inspire students to consider careers and education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. If these students understand that a greater enhanced knowledge of and appreciation for the stem field is going to make them more effective in the workforce no matter what career they choose,” Dr. Ensign said.

You can learn more about WV Robotics Alliance and how to get involved in a tournament just like this on its website.