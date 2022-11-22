FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation has started a fund to support nonprofits in Marion County.

EQT Foundation gave a $50,000 donation to start the GIVE Marion Fund. The funding will be distributed to charity needs in the county every year by YCF.

“We are so pleased to partner with YCF on the creation of this special fund for Marion County,” said Ellen Rossi, President of EQT Foundation. “It is our intent for others in the community to join with EQT in the support of this fund to help sustain the nonprofit sector for years to come.”

The funds are matched by YCF as part of their $1 Million Dollar Match Campaign.

“We are incredibly grateful for EQT’s investment in Marion County.” Patty Showers Ryan, President of YCF said. “EQT is to be commended for creating a permanent resource to keep charitable gifts local.”

The match campaign was started after an anonymous donor began the challenge of finding other donors who wanted to support local communities.

As of Nov. 10, YCF has raised nearly $700,000 to be matched. They will continue the campaign until the end of the year or until they reach $1 million.

Donations to the GIVE Marion Fund or the $1 Million Dollar Match Campaign can be given here or by calling 304-296-3433.