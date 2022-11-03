RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – While no one hit the billion-dollar jackpot last night, a lucky winner bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Marion County.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Main Street in Rivesville. The winner matched four of the five Powerball numbers and did not buy the Powerplay option.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60, and the Power Ball was 23. If you bought a ticket at the Rivesville 7-Eleven, double check your ticket! Remember, there are nine ways to win—any matching four numbers.

Lottery players who want to chance to win the now $1.5 billion jackpot have until the next drawing on Saturday to buy tickets.