FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The SkillsUSA West Virginia State Leadership and Skills Conference kicked off on Friday for high school students across the mountain state.

This is the 57th year for the event, which is mostly being held on Fairmont State University’s campus.

SkillsUSA is a national organization of nearly four hundred thousand teachers and students operating within the framework of career and technical education.

Participants that signed up can take part in 85 different contests in the two-day event. Volunteers say it is great to help students explore potential careers for their futures.

“That’s the goal, it’s not to push them into one field,” volunteer James Sams said. It’s to just expose them to everything we can that’s out there.” The closing session for the ceremony will take place Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Feaster Center.