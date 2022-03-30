FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, at the Marion County Commission meeting, commissioners approved $600,000 for the North Central West Virginia CKB airport project.

North Central West Virginia Airport (WBOY Image)

The project involves demolishing a mountain at the airport, filling in a hole at the end of a runway and adding a new runway.

“What we’ll end up with the 86 acres of development property for industrial development which will bring new companies, new jobs and allow for expansion for all the existing companies on the property right now,” Ernie VanGilder, Marion County Commissioner and CKB Board of Director, said.

“We’re looking to build business, not only just the airport and flights, but business that will go up there and training sights and that’ll be very important to us,” Linda Longstreth, Marion County Commissioner, said. “So, it’s a long time coming but we’re looking forward to what’s going to happen in the future.”

The airport is owned by Marion County and Harrison County. Commissioners said Harrison County and the city of Bridgeport will be contributing funds to the projects as well.

The tentative completion date for the project is in 2024.