61-year-old Fairmont restaurant gets new owner

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A popular Fairmont restaurant is getting a new owner.

Say-Boy has been serving Fairmont since 1960. The restaurant ownership will go from Kenny Sabo to Keith Straka and his wife.

New owner, Straka, has been a part of Say-Boy for a while. He started as a busboy and worked his way up.

Sabo will be retiring. Straka said Sabo is going to enjoy slowing down and having more time to fly planes and fish.

Even though the owners are changing Straka said that customers will still get the same experience.

“The biggest changes that we’ll have is just putting out different specials and continuing to do that,” Straka said. “We sell a lot of our specials. We have a great menu. But we sell a ton of different specials and to just be able to keep adding to that and doing different things and keep it new fresh.

On July 1, 1960, Albert and Joan Sabo bought Country Club Barbecue from Joan’s parents. They added two y’s to their name and called the restaurant Say-Boy. On July 1, 2001, their nephew Kenny Sabo began running Say-Boy. The new ownership to Straka and his wife will officially go into effect Thursday, July 1st.