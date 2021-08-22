6th Annual Blissful Yoga kicks off at Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The sixth annual Blissful Yoga Festival kicked off on Sunday afternoon at Palatine Park in Fairmont.

The festival featured several different kinds of yoga, including kids yoga, beginners acro-yoga, and slow flow.

Several kids participated in kids yoga at the festival

Several local artisans from across north central West Virginia were also in attendance, selling shirts, art, crystals, food and more.

Sheray Efaw, owner of Wild Vinyasa Yoga Studio in Buckhannon, said she loves to teach yoga and show people what it’s all about.

“I do it to raise awareness for yoga,” said Efaw. “I want people to come and have a really good time, and normally an event like this gets people to come that normally wouldn’t come to a regular class because it’s, you know, unique and fun, and there’s other things going on.”

The festival continued through the evening so that the community had a chance to come experience the event.