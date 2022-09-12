FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Reset Inc. and AmeriCorps sponsored a 9/11 luncheon to honor and remember first responders at Miles Chapel Community of Faith on Monday night in downtown Fairmont.

They honored those who have fallen in the line of duty during 9/11 and who serve everyday as first responders in the local community.

“I think we should always remember 9/11 because that is a tragic thing that happened in the United States, but that one tragic thing brought unity into our country and it showed us that it is important to work together,” said Sherry Radcliffe, Rising Stars Afterschool Program coordinator.

Veteran Spencer Powell Explaining what happened during 9/11 to younger generations. (WBOY Image)

Youth thanking first responders for all they do for the local community. (WBOY Image)

Eating food. (WBOY Image)

9/11 honoring those who have fallen and those who serve today. (WBOY Image)

Food for the 9/11 luncheon. (WBOY Image)

A veteran Spencer Powell tells his story with how 9/11 changed his life. (WBOY Image.)

9/11 Luncheon in Fairmont. (WBOY Image)

Images showing the two towers on fire. (WBOY Image)

Image showing a firefighter covered in dust from the towers. (WBOY Image)

Howard Brooks, Take 2 Educational Development Center program coordinator, hopes to teach the younger generations of what 9/11 is and how historically it impacted and changed America, by bringing everyone together as a nation.

“It’s something that we need to continue to do as a country and as a whole to bring unity. Even into our community, but as a nation coming together as one,” said Brooks. “It doesn’t matter what race nationality your from we all need to join together as one to make our nation strong again.”

To find out more information about Reset Inc. or Rising Stars, you can find their Facebook page by clicking here.