A local club hosts event to raise money for the Soup Opera

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Disc Golf Club held its 17th annual Fairmont Ice Bowl in Morris Park.



On Saturday, more than 40 people came out to participate in this nationwide event to help raise money for a local non-profit organization called the Soup Opera.

The Seth Burton Memorial inc., the Fairmont Flyers Disc Golf Club, and a non-profit corporation have raised over $45,000 dollars for the organization in 16 years.

Tournament Director Phillip Burton explained that their 2021 goal was to donate $10,000 dollars and 1,000 pounds of food.

“Several of our players raided hundreds and hundreds of dollars,” explained Burton. “We had an anonymous donation of $5,000 to start us off, so we’re going to well exceed our goal this year.”

All the proceeds from the Ice Bowl will go to help the Soup Opera in Fairmont.