A Marion County funeral home closes after 60 years

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County business is saying goodbye to residents by closing its doors after 60 years.

Frey Home For Funerals opened on February 9, 1959.

Known as one of the youngest funeral homes in the Fairmont area, its owner Bob Frey mentioned on Facebook it was time to close after facing certain life issues.

“Several months ago I ask that if you heard anyone saying that the FREY HOME FOR FUNERALS was closed, to please correct them. WEEELLLL, now you can tell them “THAT IS CORRECT, THEY ARE CLOSED. OL Bob just couldn’t do it anymore, physically or emotionally,” Frey posted.

Frey mentioned on his page that he and his family will now be putting a focus on a new business that wasn’t mentioned at the time.

Our Marion County reporter Ronnell Hunt is working on talking with Frey about the closure and future plans. Stay with us as we continue to update this story.