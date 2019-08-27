A Pied Shoe Store provides back-to-school deals for students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Going back to school can be stressful around this time of the year, the A Pied shoe store is wanting to make sure that all students and their family are having a smooth transition by providing back-to-school deals to help them get started on the right foot.

“We’re all locals here and we are here to um be here for the community and let them know we are here for them and want them to come here um so we can help them out anyway possible,” said Andrew Carpenter.

“We’re just here for the community and as a whole everybody has everything that they need right here downtown. Everyone that lives in Marion County can have all the resources that they need right here.”

A Pied is open Monday – Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.