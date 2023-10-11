UPDATE, 8:06 A.M.:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been transported and Interstate 79 southbound has reopened after a four-vehicle accident, the Marion County 911 center said.

The Marion County 911 Center did not know the conditions of the patients.

The interstate was closed for just under an hour.

ORIGINAL, 7:38 A.M.:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Interstate 79 southbound is shut down near mile marker 135 due to an accident involving multiple cars, Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

12 News called the Marion County 911 communications center, but was told there was nothing officials could share at this time.

Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

As of 7:30 a.m., wv511.org showed traffic backed up on the southbound side of I-79 between Pleasant Valley and downtown Fairmont.

Traffic on I-79 after an accident involving multiple vehicles on Oct. 11. Credit: wv511.org.

