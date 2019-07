FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A vehicle accident is affecting northbound traffic on I-79 in Marion County.

The accident occurred on I-79 northbound near mile marker 130 in Marion County at 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to 911 officials. Officials said no one was injured in the accident.

One of two northbound lanes have been closed following the accident, according to officials. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area.