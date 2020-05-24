Accident on Interstate 79 sends three people to hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident on Interstate 79 in Marion County sent three people to the hospital Saturday night.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. just north of Exit 133 near Pleasant Valley.

Officials from the Valley Fire Department said two victims were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital and another was taken to United Hospital Center.

Traffic along the northbound lanes of the interstate was reduced to one lane while crews responded to the incident.

No word yet on what may have caused the accident.