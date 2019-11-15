Advanced Technology Center hosts Marion County students for STREAM Day

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Seventh grade students in Marion County were learning more about STREAM careers in West Virginia Friday afternoon.

About 500 students came to the Advanced Technology Center at the I-79 Technology Park for some hands-on activities.

STREAM is a newer approach to STEM careers that includes reading and arts in the curriculum.

Organizers said they want students to see that it’s possible to start a career in those fields, and to do so close to home.

“First of all you can obtain a degree in West Virginia in that area, but beyond that, you can even find a job here,” said event organizer Martina Bachlecher.

Bachlechner said working with schools on events like this gives a broader range of kids the chance to experience some possible future careers.