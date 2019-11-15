Advanced Technology Center hosts Marion County students for STREAM Day

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Seventh grade students in Marion County were learning more about STREAM careers in West Virginia Friday afternoon.

About 500 students came to the Advanced Technology Center at the I-79 Technology Park for some hands-on activities.

STREAM is a newer approach to STEM careers that includes reading and arts in the curriculum.

Organizers said they want students to see that it’s possible to start a career in those fields, and to do so close to home.

“First of all you can obtain a degree in West Virginia in that area, but beyond that, you can even find a job here,” said event organizer Martina Bachlecher.

Bachlechner said working with schools on events like this gives a broader range of kids the chance to experience some possible future careers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories