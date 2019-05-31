AFT Marion County host ‘honk and wave’ in protest to new omnibus education bill

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Thursday, Marion County’s American Federation of Teachers hosted a ‘honk and wave’ Thursday evening outside Price Cutter in Fairmont.

The ‘honk and wave’ was a peaceful protest to let people know that they are against an omnibus education bill that will be introduced to the senate during special session on Saturday. Teachers in Marion County said charter schools will hurt public education by creating two different school systems all pulling from the same source of funding. AFT cites that teachers at charter schools do not have to have certification to teach the students.

“So, we want them to know that we are not in favor of it. The state department of education had forums across the state, 88% of the people that went and surveys that they did are not in favor of charter schools or ESA’s and they’re (Senate) not listening,” said Stacey Strawderman, President of AFT Marion County.

AFT Marion County teachers are still looking for answers regarding PEIA and an introduction of a new omnibus education bill.