After school program in Marion County teaches kids about Black History Month

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One local organization took the time to teach youth about the importance of Black History Month on Friday night.

Children, teens and other members of the community gathered at the Fairmont Community Youth Development Center for a movie night to learn about Black History Month and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Attendees were able to grab a bag of popcorn and a drink before sitting down to watch a film about Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad.

AmeriCorps member Susan Cook explained that events like these are special, they not only take a moment to remember history. But they also teach a valuable lesson, one that Dr. King fully believed in.

“He wanted everyone to just get along, regardless of the color of our skin, and to be equal. I think we still have a long way to go, but I think we have made some progress.” Susan Cook

The youth development center also hosts an after school program known as Rising Stars. The program provides school-aged children in Marion County with tutoring, nutritious meals and STEM based activities during weekdays of the school year.

The program has goals of encouraging all children in the area with tools and guidance to help them succeed in academia, while also having fun in a secure and friendly environment.

Students who participate Rising Stars, colored posters that will be displayed throughout the month of February. Those who want to find out more about the program, how to get a student involved or how to volunteer, should click here.

The event was sponsored, in part, by AmeriCorps, which is a state and national initiative that gives back and ensures that grant dollars are going to local communities. It also helps with research, pulling data from local communities that will, in turn, help better the programs that they offer.

Those who want to get involved in AmeriCorps, learn more or find out how to donate can click here to go to their website.