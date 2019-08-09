Alderson Broaddus University brings new degree courses to technical colleges in the Mountain State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Alderson Broaddus University, in conjunction with area community colleges, will be offering new bachelor’s programs in the Charleston, Beckley, and Fairmont areas.

Beginning this fall the university will be offering criminal justice, health care management and interdisciplinary studies degree completion programs. University officials were at Murial’s Italian Kitchen Thursday evening to discuss the programs with future students and answer questions.

The programs will be taught at BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston, New River Community and Technical College in Beaver, and Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center in Fairmont.

“There is a pressing need in our state because 25 percent of the folks over 25 have some college but they don’t have a bachelor’s degree.” said Jim Owston, Assistant Provost for Extended Learning at Alderson Broaddus University. “And we’re trying to fill that void and give them an opportunity to have a degree, and we at AB have this initiative to go around the state and provide these opportunities for students.”

University officials said they are offering the new courses in a hybrid format in eight-week terms, students will meet four-weeks out of the eight, and all course work is completed online. They also stated the classes are offered in the evenings for those wishing to finish their degrees.