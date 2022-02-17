FAIRMONT, W.Va – On Wednesday, Marion County Commissioners voted to approve the use of emergency absentee ballots.

These specific absentee ballots are only for people who are sick and confined to a hospital or their home and didn’t request an absentee ballot before the deadline.

Vote Here sign (Nexstar Media Wire)

Any Marion County resident in need of an emergency absentee ballot for the primary election can call the clerk’s office and representatives will deliver them one.

Two representatives present the voter with the ballot, one Democratic and one Republican, so that there is equal party representation. They both sign a waiver that declares they saw the voter fill out their own ballot.

Julie Kincaid, the Marion County Clerk, said emergency absentee ballots are a way to make sure voters don’t miss out on any election.

Marion County Clerks office sign (WBOY Image)

“It’s very secure, thankfully,” Kincaid said about the emergency absentee ballots. “We do have a great system that, they actually bring the ballots back to the election center on election day, because that’s the only time the service is offered, and they are put into a lockbox at that time, and then afterwards is when they’re opened. They are actually counted at our canvas after the election.”

The deadline to request a regular absentee ballot is May 4. Primary election early voting is April 27 through May 7 and Election Day voting is May 10.