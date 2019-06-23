Amateur radio enthusiasts come together for Ham Radio Field Day

The Mountaineer Amateur Radio Association and The American Radio Relay League brought radio operators together for a day filled of learning and fun to participate in the ARRL Field Day.

The day is the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the US and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June of every year, more than 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups and friends to operate from remote locations. The field day prepares teams of exactly what to do in case of an emergency, when it comes to contacting others.

“This year we have three transmitters and then we have a bonus transmitter that operates on VHF, which is 50 megahertz and above. So, we have two stations that are operating Morse Code. We have one station that’s operating voice and then we have that station that’s operating above 50 megahertz,” said Steve Wilson, President of Mountaineer Amateur Radio Association.

The ARRL represents over 170,000 FCC-licensed Amateurs throughout the nation.

For those who are interested in join or learning more, the amateur radio club will have a information booth on location until 2:30 Sunday afternoon.