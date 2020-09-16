AmeriCorps member assigned to work alongside the Folklife Center staff

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center announced that Melissa Nichols would be working alongside the Folklife Center staff as a member of AmeriCorps through the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia.

AmeriCorps is an organization of committed members assisting in-service programs that take various approaches to improve lives and encouraging civic engagement.

As a state-wide national service initiative of AmeriCorps, the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia is an organization whose goal is to preserve unique aspects of our cultural heritage in West Virginia through education & outreach, advocacy, technical assistance and tourism development. This idea goes hand in hand perfectly with the mission of the Folklife Center.

“What AmeriCorps does, is they pay Melissa to work for us, so, its a win-win situation. We get an employee who is highly qualified and knowledgeable,” said Interim Dean Dr. Fran Kirk. “Melissa gets a year salary and experience, a transition between college and the world of work, and we get this partnership with Preservation Alliance West Virginia.”

Melissa recently completed her bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in folklore studies at Fairmont State University. Melissa is working with emerita faculty Dr. Judy Byers in the Ruth Ann Musick archives.

For more information on the Folklife Center, visit Fairmont State’s website here.