Organization brings fun to the community

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local organization held its first hometown market of the 2021 season in downtown Fairmont.

Main Street Fairmont partnered with the City of Fairmont and the Fairmont Farmers Market to have over 20 vendors and activities for the community.

Executive Director Tim Liebrecht said they just wanted to bring fun to the community.

“Events like this give the community a chance to come together and spend time together and I think there’s nothing more important than that,” described Liebrecht. “It creates the unity; it creates the enjoyment and the time to just come together and see people that you know that you maybe don’t see very often. It’s just really a good time.”

Liebrecht also explained that it is also a way to give small businesses in the area and surrounding areas the opportunity to market their business.

“Our goals are to help continue to build a more prosperous, active, and beautiful downtown,” explained Liebrecht. “Events like this give a great opportunity to do that.”

Liebrecht said they will hold an event once a month up until October.

Main Street Fairmont’s next event will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. along with the Discovery the Friendly City 5k.

To learn more information about Main Street Fairmont you can check out their website.