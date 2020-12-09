Annual holiday glow disc golf tournament held at Morris Park Celebration of Lights

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – The 6th Annual Holiday Glow Bowl was hosted at Morris Park Tuesday evening.

The Glow Bowl was sponsored by the Fairmont Flyers Disc Golf Club, supporting United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties. The charity glow game took place in the middle of the Festival of Lights within the park.

“Disc golf is a very socially distant sport as it is. No one is really on top of each other; nobody touches each other’s disc. We follow a lot of protocols; it is a very safe sport. Actually, during the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of growth with disc golf,” said Joshua Smith, President of the Fairmont Flyers Disc Golf Club.

The glow disk golf game’s entry fee was $30, including a custom stamped glow disc, pizza party, and an extra glow light for more disc. All funds raised will be donated to help United Way of Marion County support its numerous agencies.

