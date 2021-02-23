Annual SOAR Awards event provides financial assistance to Fairmont State first-time freshmen

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – First-time freshmen admitted to Fairmont State University for the 2021-2022 school year are now eligible to receive a $500 annually-renewable scholarship to help with their educational costs.

The financial assistance opportunity is part of the University’s annual SOAR Awards event, which was established in 2018 as an institutional commitment to student achievement and success.

“More and more students and their families are choosing to join the Falcon Family because they know we put them first,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University President. “We offer a transformative education to all who seek it, and with events like the SOAR Awards, we’re doing our best to make sure that life-changing education is affordable.”

According to release, to qualify for the scholarship, students must register for and attend a virtual SOAR session where they will have the opportunity to meet President Dr. Mirta M. Martin, faculty members and recruitment representatives. The sessions will allow students to ask questions and learn more about the value of higher education, academic pathways and career opportunities as well as student life at Fairmont State.

The SOAR Events provide a venue for students, and those helping them plan for college, to meet the faces of Fairmont State University. The scholarship is just another example of how Fairmont State University goes the extra mile to make college as accessible as possible. In addition to the many other scholarship opportunities available to Fairmont State students, this award provides students with another piece of the financial assistance they need to make their dream of a college education a reality. The University’s values of Scholarship, Opportunity, Achievement and Responsibility are highlighted in a real way through the investment made in student achievement through the SOAR Scholarship.” Chris Sharps, Fairmont State University Senior Director of Recruitment

The SOAR Awards scholarships may be renewed on a yearly basis, pending the fulfillment of academic requirements, for a potential total value of $2,000. Virtual SOAR sessions will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, February 23

Wednesday, February 24

Monday, March 1

Thursday, March 4

Saturday, March 6

Tuesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 10

Saturday, March 13

Event registration can be accessed at www.fairmontstate.edu/SOARregistration. To apply for admission to Fairmont State, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/apply.